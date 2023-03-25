Home / Technology / Gadgets /  iQoo 9 SE gets a price cut of 3,000: Here’s the new price
Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo has slashed the price of iQoo 9 SE in India. The smartphone was launched in February last year with a starting price of 33,990 for the 8GB RAM model. The company has now reduced its price by 3,000. After the price cut, the variant can be purchased at 30,990. 

Readers must note that there are two RAM models of iQoo 9 SE. These include 8GB + 128GB and 12GB+ 256GB. Price of the 8GB RAM variant has only been reduced at present. 

iQoo 9 SE is offered in two colour options. These are Space Fusion and Sunset Sierra colour. The new price is already reflected on e-commerce site Amazon. 

iQoo 9 SE specifications

As far as the features are concerned, iQoo 9 SE is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone has a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 120Hz with up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. 

On the camera front, iQoo 9 SE features a three camera setup on the back. It has a 48MP primary camera paired with a 13MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera at the front.

As mentioned above, the phone packs up to 12GB RAM. It offers 256GB internal storage capacity. iQoo 9 SE runs on the company’s own FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12 operating system.

The handset houses a 4,500mAh battery. It comes with 66watt fast charging support. iQoo 9 SE has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The smartphone is a 5G device.

 

