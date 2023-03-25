iQoo 9 SE gets a price cut of ₹3,000: Here’s the new price1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Readers must note that there are two RAM models of iQoo 9 SE. These include 8GB + 128GB and 12GB+ 256GB. Price of the 8GB RAM variant has only been reduced.
Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo has slashed the price of iQoo 9 SE in India. The smartphone was launched in February last year with a starting price of ₹33,990 for the 8GB RAM model. The company has now reduced its price by ₹3,000. After the price cut, the variant can be purchased at ₹30,990.
