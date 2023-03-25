iQoo 9 SE gets a price cut of 3,000: Here’s the new price

iQoo 9 SE gets a price cut of ₹3,000: Here’s the new price1 min read . 12:28 PM IST
Readers must note that there are two RAM models of iQoo 9 SE. These include 8GB + 128GB and 12GB+ 256GB. Price of the 8GB RAM variant has only been reduced.
Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo has slashed the price of iQoo 9 SE in India. The smartphone was launched in February last year with a starting price of ₹33,990 for the 8GB RAM model. The company has now reduced its price by ₹3,000. After the price cut, the variant can be purchased at ₹30,990.
Readers must note that there are two RAM models of iQoo 9 SE. These include 8GB + 128GB and 12GB+ 256GB. Price of the 8GB RAM variant has only been reduced at present.
iQoo 9 SE is offered in two colour options. These are Space Fusion and Sunset Sierra colour. The new price is already reflected on e-commerce site Amazon.
As far as the features are concerned, iQoo 9 SE is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone has a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 120Hz with up to 1300 nits of peak brightness.
On the camera front, iQoo 9 SE features a three camera setup on the back. It has a 48MP primary camera paired with a 13MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera at the front.
As mentioned above, the phone packs up to 12GB RAM. It offers 256GB internal storage capacity. iQoo 9 SE runs on the company’s own FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12 operating system.
The handset houses a 4,500mAh battery. It comes with 66watt fast charging support. iQoo 9 SE has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The smartphone is a 5G device.
