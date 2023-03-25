iQoo 9 SE gets a price cut of 3,000: Here’s the new price

Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo has slashed the price of iQoo 9 SE in India. The smartphone was launched in February last year with a starting price of ₹33,990 for the 8GB RAM model. The company has now reduced its price by ₹3,000. After the price cut, the variant can be purchased at ₹30,990.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}