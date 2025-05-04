Subscribe

iQOO Neo 10 confirmed to launch in India: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh battery and everything expected

iQOO is set to launch the Neo 10 in India, featuring a Snapdragon processor and available exclusively on Amazon. The phone boasts a 6.78 inch OLED display, dual camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery, with expected pricing under 35,000.

Livemint
Published4 May 2025, 10:30 AM IST
iQOO Neo 10 launch page has gone live in India (Representational image of Neo 10R)(Aman Gupta/Mint)

Vivo sub-brand iQOO is on a launch spree in India as it prepares to debut another phone in the highly competitive mid-range smartphone segment. The new device will be the highly anticipated iQOO Neo 10 and the launch poseter reveals that it could be powered by a Snapdragon processor while being exclusively available to buy on Amazon, much like Neo 9 Pro.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 10R review: Gaming phone that won't burn a hole in your pocket

iQOO Neo 10 specifications:

In terms of design, the iQOO Neo 10 looks very similar to the Neo10R which launched in India in March. The phone comes with a squiricle camera setup with a dual tone finish separated a by a dotted line.

As per tipster, Abhishek Yadav, the Neo 10R will come with a 6.78 inch TCL C9+ OLED display with 2,000 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to feature a thickness of 8.09mm and weigh just around 209 grams. It could pack an IP65 rating for water and dust resitance and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor (optical sensor).

Also Read | iQOO Z10x 5G review: A well-balanced performer under ₹15,000

Under the hood, iQOO Neo 10 could be the first phone in India to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor along with Adreno 825 GPU. It could be paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The iQOO Neo 10 could come with a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary shooter and an 8MP secondary sensor (probably an ultra-wide angle lens). On the front could be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Much like other recently launched iQOO phones, the Neo 10 is expected to come packed with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. It could pack a massive 7,000mAh battery pack with support for 120W of fast charging.

As for pricing, the tipser predicts that iQOO Neo 10 could be priced under 35,000 but there is no exact leaked pricing as such. Given the specs and the expected pricing, the Neo 10 could compete directly with OnePlus 13R.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsiQOO Neo 10 confirmed to launch in India: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh battery and everything expected
First Published:4 May 2025, 10:30 AM IST
