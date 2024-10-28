iQOO is currently in full swing as it gears towards the launch of its flagship iQOO 13 smartphone in China and later in the Indian market. However, even prior to the launch of iQOO 13, we now have a latest leaks about the launch timeframe of iQOO Neo 10 series.

As per tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via Gizmochina), iQOO Neo 10 series is slated for China launch in November. If this leak does turn out to be true, it would mark a departure from iQOO's recent trend of launching Neo series smartphones in December.

iQOO Neo 10 specifications:

The tipster had previously stated that iQOO Neo 10 series has received 3C certification in China, giving us a hint at some of the key specifications of the device. Current leaks suggest that iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro will have V2425A and V2426A model numbers respectively.

The two mid-range devices are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3/ MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and feature a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. They could also feature a metal frame, compared to plastic frame of the iQOO Neo 9 series. They are likely to come running on Android 15 with Origin OS 5 in China and Funtouch OS in India.

Meanwhile, a recent report had also suggested that iQOO Neo 10 series could come with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, compared to the optical sensor on its predecessor. Notably, ultrasonic fingerprint sensors are generally considered to be faster and safer than the optical ones and have hitherto been seen mostly on high end phones from Samsung and Google. However, it seems that 2024 is the year where even mid-range smartphones will get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, bringing even more premium features in a budget. Other upcoming smartphones like iQOO 13, OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 have also been touted to come with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

