iQOO Neo 10 launch timeline tipped ahead of iQOO 13 launch: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 6000 mAh battery and more expected
iQOO is set to launch its flagship iQOO 13 in China and India, while leaks suggest the iQOO Neo 10 series may debut in November. The Neo 10 models are expected to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a 6,000mAh battery, and ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.
iQOO is currently in full swing as it gears towards the launch of its flagship iQOO 13 smartphone in China and later in the Indian market. However, even prior to the launch of iQOO 13, we now have a latest leaks about the launch timeframe of iQOO Neo 10 series.
