iQOO Neo 10 launching in India on 26 May: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh battery and everything expected

iQOO has confirmed that it will launch its new mid-range phone, the iQOO Neo 10, in India on 26 May. Although iQOO hasn't officially confirmed the price segment of this device, it's likely that the new phone would compete with other performance-focused devices on the market, including the OnePlus 13R and the upcoming Realm GT 7 and Poco F7.

iQOO Neo 10 specifications (expected): iQOO has already stated that the Neo 10 will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and will be paired with its Supercomputing Q1 chip. iQOO has also started marketing the device as the industry's first 144FPS gaming phone.

The iQOO Neo 10 will also feature a large 7000mm2 vapour cooling chamber and bypass charging. The phone will also feature LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The phone will have a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The upcoming device will have a thickness of 8.9mm.

The company has also confirmed that the iQOO Neo 10 will be available in two colour variants: Titanium Chrome and Inferno Red ( dual-tone design). The design of the iQOO Neo 10 is very similar to the iQOO Neo 10R (review), with a squiricle camera cutout and a plastic back with iQOO branding at the bottom.

Not much else has been officially confirmed by the company, but the new device could be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z10 Turbro Pro, which was launched in China last month.

This suggests that the phone could come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5500 nits of peak brightness.