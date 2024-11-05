iQOO Neo 10 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of launch: Dimensity 9400 SoC, 6,000mAh battery and everything expected
iQOO Neo 10 series could make its debut in China in the month of November. The phone has been tipped to come with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, 6,000 mAh battery and 120W of fast charging.
iQOO had recently laucnhed its flagship iQOO 13 smartphone in China with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and massive 6,150mAh battery. However, even before the iQOO 13 could make its debut in India, leaks have started emerging about iQOO's Neo 10 series.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message