iQOO had recently laucnhed its flagship iQOO 13 smartphone in China with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and massive 6,150mAh battery. However, even before the iQOO 13 could make its debut in India, leaks have started emerging about iQOO's Neo 10 series.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro specifications:

According to a recent leak by noted tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, iQOO Neo 10 Pro with come with a flat 6.78 inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The tipster states that Neo 10 Pro will comes with a 50MP f/1/56 aperture primary camera and a secondary 50MP shooter (probably an ultra-wide angle lens). However, there isn't any update on the front facing shooter yet.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro will reportedly come with a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is said to come with a plastic frame like last year while boasting a Goodix supplied ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, compared to the optical sensor on its predecessor.

While there have been no leaks about the pricing of iQOO Neo 10 series, it would be interesting to see if iQOO can maintain the same starting price for its mid-range phone despite boasting numerous updates.

When is iQOO Neo 10 series launching?

As per the tipster, iQOO Neo 10 series is slated for China launch in November. If this leak does turn out to be true, it would mark a departure from iQOO's recent trend of launching Neo series smartphones in December. However, iQOO is yet to confirm the existence of Neo 10 series in India before announcing a launch date.

Going by last year's trend though, a healthy guess would be that iQOO Neo 10 Pro could make its debut in India somewhere around January or February.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!