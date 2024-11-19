iQOO Neo 10 series launching on November 29: Design, processor, display and other details revealed
iQOO confirms the November 29 launch of its Neo 10 series. The Neo 10 Pro will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, a 6.78-inch display, dual 50MP cameras, and a robust 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging capabilities.
iQOO has confirmed that it will launch its mid-range Neo 10 series in China on November 29. The company has also confirmed the processor, colour options, display and other details about the smartphone.
