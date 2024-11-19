iQOO has confirmed that it will launch its mid-range Neo 10 series in China on November 29. The company has also confirmed the processor, colour options, display and other details about the smartphone.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. It will also come equipped with iQOO's own Q2 chipset, which was previously seen on the iQOO 13. The chipset is said to deliver 144FPS gaming and 2K super-resolution.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro expected specifications:

According to a recent leak by noted tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro is expected to feature a flat 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s likely go be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, with support for up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The tipster states that the Neo 10 Pro will come equipped with a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.56 aperture and a secondary 50MP camera, likely an ultra-wide lens. Details about the front-facing camera have not yet been revealed.

The Neo 10 Pro is also expected to sport a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The device will reportedly feature a plastic frame, similar to last year’s model, while upgrading to a Goodix-supplied ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, compared to the optical sensor used on its predecessor.

While pricing details for the iQOO Neo 10 series are yet to be leaked, it will be interesting to see if iQOO can maintain a similar price point as iQOO Neo 9 series despite the numerous upgrades.

