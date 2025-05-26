iQOO Neo 10 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip launched in India, price starts at ₹31,999

iQOO has launched yet another gaming-focused smartphone in India under its mid-range Neo series—the iQOO Neo 10. The new phone becomes the first in the country to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the successor to the 8s Gen 3 SoC that powered several phones last year, including the Poco F6, Realme GT 6, and iQOO Neo 10R.

iQOO Neo 10 price: iQOO Neo 10 is priced at ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage option, ₹35,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model and ₹40,999 for the top end 16GB RAM/512GB model.

However, the company is offering a ₹2,000 discount on select cards as part of the launch offers, which takes the price of the four variants of iQOO Neo 10 to ₹29,999, ₹31,999, ₹33,999 and ₹38,999, respectively.

iQOO Neo 10 will be available to buy from Amazon and iQOO's own website from 3 June at 12 noon basis.

iQOO Neo 10 specifications The iQOO Neo 10 features a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 5,500 nits (2,000 nits in high brightness mode) and 4,320Hz PWM dimming. It also comes with IP65 protection for water and dust resistance, which means it can handle light rain and splashes but not full submersion under water.

In terms of connectivity, the phone offers support for 16 5G bands, along with an IR blaster, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 7.

As mentioned earlier, the iQOO Neo 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with Adreno 825 GPU. It is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

On the optics front, the Neo 10 sports a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter with OIS, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There’s also a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Like other iQOO phones launched this year, the Neo 10 runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. iQOO promises three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.