The iQOO Neo 10R is set to launch on March 11, 2025. It will be available exclusively on Amazon and is expected to be priced under ₹ 30,000.

iQOO has finally confirmed the launch date for its upcoming mid-range phone, the iQOO Neo 10R. The first phone in iQOO's R lineup will be launched on 11 March, 2025 and will be available exclusively on Amazon.

iQOO recently started teasing the smartphone on Amazon and its social media handle, revealing its processor, design, and expected price range. The company has already revealed that the iQOO Neo 10R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and will be priced below ₹30,000.

While iQOO claims that the Neo 10R will be the fastest processor in its segment, that's not necessarily true. The Poco F6 (Review) with the same processor often sells for under ₹25,000, while the similarly powerful OnePlus Nord 4 (Review) is also available in India for under ₹30,000.

iQOO Neo 10R specifications: According to previous leaks, the iQOO Neo 10R will likely come in India with the model number I2221. The phone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and could come with 8/12GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the phone could come with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there could be a 16MP shooter.

iQOO Neo 10R is likely to be available in two colour variants, Blue White Slice and Lunar Titanium. It could pack a massive 6,400mAh battery (more than the iQOO 13's 6,000mAh) and support 80W fast charging.