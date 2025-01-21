iQOO is tipped to launch its Neo 10R smartphone in India by February 2025, featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, and a 6,400mAh battery. The device is said to be priced under ₹ 30,000 and includes a 50MP primary camera.

iQOO launched its flagship iQOO 13 smartphone in India last month, and its Vivo sub-brand is said to be gearing up to launch its mid-range 'Neo' series in the country. While the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro have already made their debut in China, the Chinese smartphone maker is also said to be launching its first ever 'R' series smartphone.

iQOO Neo 10R specifications (leaked): According to tipster Paras Guglani, the iQOO Neo 10R will be launched in India with the model number I2221. The phone is said to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It could come with 8/12GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the phone is said to come with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there could be a 16MP shooter.

The phone is said to be available in two colour variants, Blue White Slice and Lunar Titatnium. It could pack a massive 6,400mAh battery (more than the iQOO 13's 6,000mAh) and support 80W fast charging.

The tipster also states that the iQOO Neo 10R will be launched in India in February 2025 and will be priced below ₹30,000. The leaks about iQOO launching an 'R' series smartphone in the Neo series first started surfacing in early December, but this is perhaps the most detailed leak we have had about the smartphone so far.

What about the iQOO Neo 10 Pro: iQOO Neo 10 Pro should also make its debut in February, according to last year's launch schedule for the Neo series. If the phone follows the pattern of its Chinese counterpart, it should come with a 6.78-inch 1.5 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. It could also feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and stereo speaker setup.

It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The Chinese variant of the Neo 10 Pro comes with a 6,100mAh battery, but the Indian variant could come with a slightly smaller battery and 120W fast charging.