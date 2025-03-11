iQoo has introduced the Neo 10R smartphone in India. This smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, built on a 4nm TSMC process and is available in three configurations.

Pricing and availability The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹26,999. The 256GB storage variant with 8GB RAM costs ₹28,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at ₹30,999. Pre-booking begins on 11 March at 5 PM, with a launch offer providing a ₹2,000 discount for SBI, ICICI and HDFC bank card users. The smartphone is offered in Raging Blue and Moonknight Titanium colour options.

Specifications and features The iQoo Neo 10R is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, built on a 4nm TSMC process. The company claims the device has an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 1.7 million. The smartphone features a 90fps gaming mode for up to five hours, a 2,000Hz instant touch sampling rate, and an e-sports mode.

The phone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, supporting a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The screen offers a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ certification.

For thermal management, the phone includes a 6,043mm² vapour cooling chamber. iQOO has stated that the device will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

For optics, the rear camera system consists of a 50MP Sony primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is a 32MP unit. The phone also supports 4K video recording at 60fps.

The Neo 10R introduces AI-driven features, including Live Cutout for instant image cropping, Circle to Search for object identification, and AI Photo Enhance to improve portrait images.

Other additions include AI Erase, AI Super Documents, AI Translation, AI Note Assist, and AI Transcript.