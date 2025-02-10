iQOO's latest mid-ranger, the iQOO Neo 10R, is set to make its debut in India next month. Ahead of the launch of the iQOO Neo 10R, here's a look at the phone's expected specifications, price range, launch date and more.

iQOO Neo 10R launch date: iQOO Neo 10R will launch in India on 11 March and will be available on iQOO's own website and on Amazon. The phone has been confirmed to come in two colourways: Raging Blue and MoonKnight Titanium.

Notably, this is the first 'R' series phone in iQOO's Neo range, and it's not yet clear if the device will be accompanied by the Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro on 11 March. Traditionally, OnePlus has used the 'R' moniker to differentiate its premium mid-range phones from its flagship offering, and now iQOO is looking to take note.

iQOO Neo 10R expected specifications: According to leaks, the iQOO Neo 10R will likely come in India with the model number I2221. The phone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and could come with 8/12GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the phone could come with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there could be a 16MP shooter.

iQOO Neo 10R is likely to be available in two colour variants, Blue White Slice and Lunar Titanium. It could pack a massive 6,400mAh battery (more than the iQOO 13's 6,000mAh) and support 80W fast charging.

The new iQOO device is expected to make its debut in India next month, but it's not yet clear if it will be the only device launched by the company or if it will be accompanied by other models in the Neo 10 series. For context, the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro debuted in China at the end of last year and were rumoured to be launched at the same time.