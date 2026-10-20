iQOO Neo 12 to launch on October 28: Design, colours, display and key specs revealed

iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO Neo 12 will launch in China on October 28, 2026, with sales starting shortly after the launch event. The gaming-centric smartphone will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a dedicated gaming chip and a 2K OLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate. The company has also revealed the design and colour options ahead of the phone's launch.

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The new handset features a few enhancements over the iQOO Neo 11, including active cooling and a revamped rear panel. According to a report published by Niharika Raj on October 19, 2026, the launch event is scheduled for 7 pm China time, or 4:30 pm IST. The company has revealed some important hardware specs, but battery size and charging are yet to be confirmed, along with India availability.

iQOO Neo 12 design and colour options The iQOO Neo 12 features a large, rounded-square camera module on the rear, with two vertically stacked camera lenses. The module is also branded with the ‘Monster Inside’ name and a round grille for the integrated cooling fan. The phone sports a sleek metal body, with exhaust vents along the right side.

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As revealed by iQOO ahead of the launch, the smartphone will be available in three colour options: Contest, Shadow Black and Frost Blade Blue. The Contest variant features a textured rear panel, while the other two offer darker and pale blue finishes. The company has also been working with the China Academy of Art on the phone's design.

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iQOO Neo 12 specifications and gaming features Its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor will be paired with a dedicated Snapdragon Q3 gaming chipset from iQOO. It will run on a 2K OLED display from Visionox and feature a 185Hz refresh rate. The company has also mentioned that it provides a maximum brightness of 2200 nits in high-brightness mode and a minimum of 1 nit.

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For cooling, the phone will feature an integrated fan and iQOO’s Ice Dome active cooling system. Other confirmed features encompass a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 5,000 Hz touch sampling rate. In over 50 games, the iQOO claims to support 2K games up to 185 fps.

The handset reportedly features a 100W wired charging rate, which will be sufficient to charge its 9,000mAh battery. However, so far iQOO has not officially confirmed this.

iQOO Neo 12 India launch details The iQOO Neo 12 will be available in China starting October 28, and pre-bookings are now open on Vivo's official website. The smartphone may be offered in select markets under the iQOO 16R brand and may have the same specs, according to a report.

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An India launch remains unconfirmed. The iQOO Neo 11 did not debut in India, so the Neo 10 is the newest addition to the Indian iQOO Neo lineup. A tipster has claimed that the new phone is coming to India, but the company hasn't said what plans it has for India.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.