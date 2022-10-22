iQoo Neo 7 debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC: Feature and other details

Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo has finally launched the iQoo Neo 7. The smartphone succeeds the iQoo Neo 6 that was launched earlier this year. The all-new iQoo Neo 7 comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and features quick charge support among other specifications. As of now, the smartphone is available in China and is soon expected to launch globally.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}