Home / Technology / Gadgets /  iQoo Neo 7 debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC: Feature and other details

iQoo Neo 7 debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC: Feature and other details

1 min read . 06:39 PM ISTLivemint
iQoo Neo 7 comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor

  • iQoo Neo 7 is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with HDR 10+ certification. The device has an internal storage capacity of 256GB.

Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo has finally launched the iQoo Neo 7. The smartphone succeeds the iQoo Neo 6 that was launched earlier this year. The all-new iQoo Neo 7 comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and features quick charge support among other specifications. As of now, the smartphone is available in China and is soon expected to launch globally.

iQoo Neo 7 specifications

iQoo Neo 7 is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with HDR 10+ certification. The phone features a Full HD+ resolution and has a 120Hz refresh rate along with 360Hz touch sampling rate. The device offers a peak brightness of 1,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.

The device has an internal storage capacity of 256GB. For optics, the iQoo Neo 7 comes with a triple camera setup on the back. The smartphone comes with a 50 MP Sony IMX766V sensor with Optical Image Stabilization. Other camera sensors on the phone include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

The handset runs on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 13 operating system. On the battery front, the device houses a 5,000mAh battery. iQoo Neo 7 comes with fast charging support featuring 120Watt support. The company claims that the device can juice from 0 to 50% in just 9 minutes.

iQoo Neo 7 price

Base model of iQoo Neo 7 packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It comes with a starting price of CNY 2,699 (approx. 30,765) for the 8GB and 128GB. The phone’s top-end model has 12GB of RAM paired with 512GB of storage. The device costs CNY 3,299 (approx. 37,000). It will go on sale on October 31 in China.

