 iQOO Neo 7 Pro gets a ₹7,000 price cut in India. Is it the best smartphone to buy under ₹30,000?
iQOO Neo 7 Pro gets a ₹7,000 price cut in India. Is it the best smartphone to buy under ₹30,000?

iQOO Neo 7 Pro gets a significant price cut in India, now available under ₹30,000. During the recent 'Quest Days' sale on Amazon, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is available at a ₹7,000 discount, bringing the price down to ₹27,999.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro has received a significant price cut in India, bringing the price of the smartphone down to below 30,000. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro was launched in India in July last year at a price of 34,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 37,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Also Read | Moto Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra receive up to 20,000 price cut in India. New price, specs and all you need to know

However, during the recent 'Quest Days' sale on Amazon, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is available at a discount of 7,000 and can be purchased at an effective price of 27,999. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro with 128GB storage is listed at 30,999 and with the 2,000 Amazon coupon discount and 1,000 bank discount, the price comes down to 27,999.

Similary, the 256GB variant of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is listed at a price of 34,999 and with the 2,000 Amazon coupon discount and 1,000 bank discount, the price of iQOO mid-range smartphone comes down to 30,999.

Notably, iQOO Neo 7 Pro's succesor, iQOO Neo 9 Pro is all set to make its debut in the Indian market on February 22 and the company has already confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and feature a 50MP Sony IMX920 sensor. Furthermore, it is widely expected that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro could be priced under the 40,000 mark, giving tough competition to the OnePlus 12R. 

iQOO Neo 7 Pro specifications:

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a contrast ratio of 8,00,00,00:1, DCI-P3 colour gamut and the ability to reproduce 1.07 billion colours. The phone's screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The handset comes with a premium leather design and is offered in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colour options. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU. The smartphone is offered in two RAM models - 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The phone offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage capacity.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G comes with a virtual RAM expansion feature for up to 8GB of RAM. The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. It is equipped with a 120-watt fast charging feature that can take the device from 1% to 100% in just 25 minutes.

The handset runs on the company's own Funtouch OS 13, which is based on the Android 14 operating system and will also receive the Android 15 update when it arrives. Dual 5G nano SIM with support for 12 5G bands for connectivity, Bluetooth version 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 are some of the connectivity features of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro.

Should you buy the iQOO Neo 7 Pro at 27,999? 

iQOO Neo 7 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset could be a useful phone for gaming enthusiasts and power users while for users looking for photography and better software experience there are other better options in sub 30k price point including the Pixel 6a, Moto Edge 40, Realme 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro.

Published: 29 Jan 2024, 03:53 PM IST
