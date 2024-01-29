iQOO Neo 7 Pro gets a ₹7,000 price cut in India. Is it the best smartphone to buy under ₹30,000?
iQOO Neo 7 Pro gets a significant price cut in India, now available under ₹30,000. During the recent 'Quest Days' sale on Amazon, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is available at a ₹7,000 discount, bringing the price down to ₹27,999.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro has received a significant price cut in India, bringing the price of the smartphone down to below ₹30,000. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro was launched in India in July last year at a price of ₹34,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹37,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.