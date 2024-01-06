iQOO Neo 7 receives a significant price cut in India: Check new price, bank offers and more
The iQOO Neo 7 series has received a significant price cut in India, bringing the price of the vanilla variant down to below ₹25,000. The iQOO Neo 7 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant gets a price cut of ₹3,000 while the higher-end iQOO Neo 7 with 12GB RAM/256GB storage gets a price cut of ₹4,000. The iQOO Neo 7 128GB variant is now priced at ₹24,999 while the iQOO Neo 7 256GB variant is now priced at ₹27,999. The smartphones had earlier received a price cut of ₹2,000 in September last year.