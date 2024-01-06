The iQOO Neo 7 series has received a significant price cut in India, bringing the price of the vanilla variant down to below ₹25,000. The iQOO Neo 7 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant gets a price cut of ₹3,000 while the higher-end iQOO Neo 7 with 12GB RAM/256GB storage gets a price cut of ₹4,000. The iQOO Neo 7 128GB variant is now priced at ₹24,999 while the iQOO Neo 7 256GB variant is now priced at ₹27,999. The smartphones had earlier received a price cut of ₹2,000 in September last year.

Also Read | Redmi Note 13 5G series launched in India: Pricing, specs, launch offers and more

iQOO Neo 7 specifications:

The iQoo Neo 7 5G is a dual SIM (nano) device that runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and gets 120Hz refresh rate along with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G chipset, coupled with Mali G610 and up to 12Gb of LPDDR RAM. It gets an expandable RAM support up to 20GB.

Also Read |

In terms of optics, the iQoo Neo 7 5G houses a primary triple rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor.

Speaking of sensors, the flagship smartphone from iQoo comes with 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. The handset gets 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

iQoo packs a 5,000mAh battery on the iQoo Neo 7 5G with support for 120W flash charging. The company claims that this handset can charge up to 50 per cent of battery in just 10 minutes.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!