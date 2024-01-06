The iQOO Neo 7 series has received a significant price cut in India, bringing the price of the vanilla variant down to below ₹25,000. The iQOO Neo 7 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant gets a price cut of ₹3,000 while the higher-end iQOO Neo 7 with 12GB RAM/256GB storage gets a price cut of ₹4,000. The iQOO Neo 7 128GB variant is now priced at ₹24,999 while the iQOO Neo 7 256GB variant is now priced at ₹27,999. The smartphones had earlier received a price cut of ₹2,000 in September last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Neo 7 specifications: The iQoo Neo 7 5G is a dual SIM (nano) device that runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and gets 120Hz refresh rate along with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G chipset, coupled with Mali G610 and up to 12Gb of LPDDR RAM. It gets an expandable RAM support up to 20GB. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the iQoo Neo 7 5G houses a primary triple rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor.

Speaking of sensors, the flagship smartphone from iQoo comes with 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. The handset gets 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQoo packs a 5,000mAh battery on the iQoo Neo 7 5G with support for 120W flash charging. The company claims that this handset can charge up to 50 per cent of battery in just 10 minutes.

