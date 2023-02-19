iQoo Neo 7 vs Poco X5 Pro 5G: Comparison by specs, camera, price, more

Chinese technology giant iQoo has recently launched its flagship gaming smartphone iQoo Neo 7 in India on Thursday. The smartphone gives a tough competition to Poco X5 Pro 5G in terms of specifications, features and more. In case you are wondering which to choose, here is a comparison for you:

iQoo Neo 7 vs Poco X5 Pro 5G: Price in India

The iQoo Neo 7 5G comes at a price of ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM. While its 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at ₹33,999.

Poco X5 Pro is offered in two models. The base variant packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at ₹22,999. Another model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It costs ₹24,999.

View Full Image Comparison between Poco X5 Pro 5G and iQoo Neo 7

iQoo Neo 7 vs Poco X5 Pro 5G: Display, processor

The iQoo Neo 7 5G is a dual SIM (nano) device that runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and gets 120Hz refresh rate along with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G chipset, coupled with Mali G610 and up to 12Gb of LPDDR RAM. It gets an expandable RAM support up to 20GB.

Whereas, the Poco X5 Pro 5G comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno 642L GPU. It features a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display with 900 nits of peak brightness. The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz. It offers HDR10+ support, and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. The handset offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Poco X5 Pro runs on custom MIUI 14 based on Android 12.

iQoo Neo 7 vs Poco X5 Pro 5G: Camera

The iQoo Neo 7 5G houses a primary triple rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor.

While Poco X5 Pro has a three camera system. There is an 108MP ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. Poco says that the rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps.For selfies and video calls, the handset boasts of a 16MP camera at the front. It can record full-HD videos at 120fps.

iQoo Neo 7 vs Poco X5 Pro 5G: Battery

iQoo packs a 5,000mAh battery on the iQoo Neo 7 5G with support for 120W flash charging. The company claims that this handset can charge up to 50 per cent of battery in just 10 minutes.

Poco X5 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 67 watt fast charging support. The device also features 5 watt reverse charging.

iQoo Neo 7 vs Poco X5 Pro 5G: Connectivity options, sensors

The iQoo Neo 7 comes with 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. The handset gets 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity features on the Poco X5 Pro are USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.