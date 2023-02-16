Home / Technology / Gadgets /  iQoo Neo 7 with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC debuts in India: Price, specs, more
Back

iQoo Neo 7 with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC debuts in India: Price, specs, more

2 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 03:16 PM IST Govind Choudhary
The iQoo Neo 7 5G is a dual SIM (nano) device that runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13. (iQoo)Premium
The iQoo Neo 7 5G is a dual SIM (nano) device that runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13. (iQoo)

  • The iQoo Neo 7 5G comes at a price of 29,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM. While its 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at 33,999. It will be available in Interstellar Black and Frost Blue colour options.

Chinese technology giant iQoo has launched its flagship smartphone iQoo Neo 7 in India on Thursday. This handset features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and gets power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. In terms of optics, the iQoo Neo 7 5G houses a primary triple rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor.

iQoo Neo 7 5G: Price in India

The iQoo Neo 7 5G comes at a price of 29,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM. While its 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at 33,999. It will be available in Interstellar Black and Frost Blue colour options. The device will go on its first sale through the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon from today (Feb 16, 2023).

Interested customers can also avail a 1500 discount on purchasing the handset using the ICICI, HDFC and SBI bank cards. Moreover, they can also get an extra off worth up to 2,000 on exchange offers.

iQoo Neo 7 5G: Specifications

The iQoo Neo 7 5G is a dual SIM (nano) device that runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and gets 120Hz refresh rate along with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G chipset, coupled with Mali G610 and up to 12Gb of LPDDR RAM. It gets an expandable RAM support up to 20GB.

In terms of optics, the iQoo Neo 7 5G houses a primary triple rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor.

Speaking of sensors, the flagship smartphone from iQoo comes with 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. The handset gets 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

iQoo packs a 5,000mAh battery on the iQoo Neo 7 5G with support for 120W flash charging. The company claims that this handset can charge up to 50 per cent of battery in just 10 minutes.

 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x