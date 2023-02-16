iQoo Neo 7 with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC debuts in India: Price, specs, more
- The iQoo Neo 7 5G comes at a price of ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM. While its 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at ₹33,999. It will be available in Interstellar Black and Frost Blue colour options.
Chinese technology giant iQoo has launched its flagship smartphone iQoo Neo 7 in India on Thursday. This handset features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and gets power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. In terms of optics, the iQoo Neo 7 5G houses a primary triple rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor.
