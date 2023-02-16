iQoo Neo 7 with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC debuts in India: Price, specs, more

iQoo Neo 7 5G: Price in India

The iQoo Neo 7 5G comes at a price of ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM. While its 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at ₹33,999. It will be available in Interstellar Black and Frost Blue colour options. The device will go on its first sale through the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon from today (Feb 16, 2023).