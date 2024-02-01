iQOO has already confirmed that its premium mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro , will make its debut on February 22. However, ahead of the launch of the upcoming iQOO phone, a number of key specifications of the smartphone have been revealed via its landing page on the Amazon website.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro specifications:

iQOO had confirmed that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will come in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage. The company also revealed that the premium mid-range smartphone will feature a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary sensor with support for OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens.

The Amazon landing page for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro now confirms that the smartphone will feature a 5,150mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, reported Gizmochina. The 120W charger will be a PD charger, meaning it can be used to fast charge other devices such as smartphones or laptops that support the PD protocol with charging speeds of up to 65W.

Notably, the previous generation iQOO Neo 7 Pro also came with support for 120W fast charging, but with a slightly smaller 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone recently received a ₹7,000 price cut on Amazon and is currently one of the most attractive phones in the sub-30k price segment.

The Gizmochina report notes that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is likely to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. In addition, iQOO's latest smartphone is likely to feature a 16MP front-facing selfie camera and be available in two colour variants: Fiery Red and Conqueror Black with a dual-tone design that could be finished with a leather texture.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is likely to be priced around the ₹35,000 mark in India, meaning it will face stiff competition from the OnePlus 12R, which starts at ₹40,000 in India and also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

