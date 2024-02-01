iQOO Neo 9 Pro key specifications officially revealed ahead of February 22 launch
The upcoming iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and come in two storage variants. It will also feature a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide angle lens.
iQOO has already confirmed that its premium mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, will make its debut on February 22. However, ahead of the launch of the upcoming iQOO phone, a number of key specifications of the smartphone have been revealed via its landing page on the Amazon website.