iQOO has already confirmed that its premium mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, will make its debut on February 22. However, ahead of the launch of the upcoming iQOO phone, a number of key specifications of the smartphone have been revealed via its landing page on the Amazon website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Neo 9 Pro specifications: iQOO had confirmed that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will come in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage. The company also revealed that the premium mid-range smartphone will feature a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary sensor with support for OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens.

The Amazon landing page for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro now confirms that the smartphone will feature a 5,150mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, reported Gizmochina. The 120W charger will be a PD charger, meaning it can be used to fast charge other devices such as smartphones or laptops that support the PD protocol with charging speeds of up to 65W. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the previous generation iQOO Neo 7 Pro also came with support for 120W fast charging, but with a slightly smaller 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone recently received a ₹7,000 price cut on Amazon and is currently one of the most attractive phones in the sub-30k price segment.

The Gizmochina report notes that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is likely to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. In addition, iQOO's latest smartphone is likely to feature a 16MP front-facing selfie camera and be available in two colour variants: Fiery Red and Conqueror Black with a dual-tone design that could be finished with a leather texture.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is likely to be priced around the ₹35,000 mark in India, meaning it will face stiff competition from the OnePlus 12R, which starts at ₹40,000 in India and also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!