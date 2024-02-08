iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked ahead of Feb 22 India launch: All you need to know
The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will come with a 5,150mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging. It is expected to be priced at ₹37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, giving tough competition to OnePlus 12R.
Chinese smartphone maker iQOO had announced last month that its iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone will make its debut in India on 22 February. Earlier in December, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro was launched in China along with its vanilla variant in the month of December.
