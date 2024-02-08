Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked ahead of Feb 22 India launch: All you need to know

iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked ahead of Feb 22 India launch: All you need to know

Livemint

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will come with a 5,150mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging. It is expected to be priced at 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, giving tough competition to OnePlus 12R.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO had announced last month that its iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone will make its debut in India on 22 February. Earlier in December, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro was launched in China along with its vanilla variant in the month of December.

Ahead of its India launch, iQOO has already confirmed a number of key specifications of its upcoming premium mid-range smartphone, including camera, processor and other details. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with a proprietary Q1 supercomputing chipset for enhanced gaming experience. The premium mid-range smartphone will also feature a 50MP IMX 920 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

An Amazon landing page for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro revealed that the device will feature a 5,150mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The 120W charger will be a PD charger, meaning it can be used to fast charge other devices such as smartphones or laptops that support the PD protocol with charging speeds of up to 65W.

According to a leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, citing a screengrab of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro product page, the smartphone will be priced at 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and with a 3,000 bank discount, the price of the smartphone comes down to 34,999. The relatively affordable price of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro means that the smartphone is likely to give tough competition to the likes of the OnePlus 12R, which recently went on sale in India.

Interestingly, pre-booking for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will start from 12pm today and users can pre-book the device by paying a refundable amount of 1,000, which will make them eligible for a 2-year warranty and various other launch day offers.

