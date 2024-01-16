Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has confirmed that its iQOO Neo 9 Pro will launch in India on February 22, 2024. The smartphone was launched in China last month and since then an expected India launch date for the phone was expected.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro expected specifications:

iQOO has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone in India will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno GPU. The other specifications of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro India variant are expected to be the same as its Chinese counterpart.

Interestingly, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro China variant was launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with Immortalis-G720 GPU. Moreover, iQOO had launched two smartphones: iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro in China while only the higher end iQOO Neo 9 Pro will make its way in the Indian market.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800×1260 pixels and support for 144Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is expected to feature a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX920 sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS), and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing sensor to meet all the selfie and video call-related requirements.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro may house a 5,160 mAh battery which could be fast charged via a 120W charger provided inside the box.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro expected price in India:

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro was launched in China at a price of RMB 3299 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, RMB 3299 for the 12 GB RAM/512GB storage variant, RMB 3599 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant and RMB 3999 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant.

The smartphone is expected to give tough competition to the upcoming OnePlus 12R and may be priced around the ₹40,000 mark for the base variant.

