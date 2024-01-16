Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has confirmed that its iQOO Neo 9 Pro will launch in India on February 22, 2024. The smartphone was launched in China last month and since then an expected India launch date for the phone was expected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Neo 9 Pro expected specifications: iQOO has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone in India will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno GPU. The other specifications of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro India variant are expected to be the same as its Chinese counterpart.

Interestingly, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro China variant was launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with Immortalis-G720 GPU. Moreover, iQOO had launched two smartphones: iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro in China while only the higher end iQOO Neo 9 Pro will make its way in the Indian market.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800×1260 pixels and support for 144Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is expected to feature a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX920 sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS), and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing sensor to meet all the selfie and video call-related requirements.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro may house a 5,160 mAh battery which could be fast charged via a 120W charger provided inside the box.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro expected price in India: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro was launched in China at a price of RMB 3299 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, RMB 3299 for the 12 GB RAM/512GB storage variant, RMB 3599 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant and RMB 3999 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant.

The smartphone is expected to give tough competition to the upcoming OnePlus 12R and may be priced around the ₹40,000 mark for the base variant.

