iQOO Neo 9 Pro to launch in India on February 22: Expected price, specs, pre-booking benefits and more
iQOO Neo 9 Pro will launch in India on February 22 with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is expected to give tough competition to the newly launched OnePlus 12R.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro has been confirmed to launch in India on the 22nd of February, and many of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone have already been officially revealed by the company. The smartphone is coming to the Indian market after making its debut in the Chinese market in December.