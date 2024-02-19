iQOO Neo 9 Pro has been confirmed to launch in India on the 22nd of February, and many of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone have already been officially revealed by the company. The smartphone is coming to the Indian market after making its debut in the Chinese market in December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Neo 9 Pro expected price: According to a leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, citing a screengrab of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro product page, the smartphone will be priced at ₹37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and with a ₹3,000 bank discount, the price of the smartphone comes down to ₹34,999.

Notably, the under ₹40,000 price tag of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro could mean that it will be in direct competition with the newly launched OnePlus 12R. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Neo 9 Pro expected specs: Ahead of its India launch, iQOO has already confirmed a number of key specifications of its upcoming premium mid-range smartphone, including camera, processor, and other details. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with a proprietary Q1 supercomputing chipset for an enhanced gaming experience. The premium mid-range smartphone will also feature a 50MP IMX 920 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

An Amazon landing page for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro revealed that the device will feature a 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The 120W charger will be a PD charger, meaning it can be used to fast charge other devices such as smartphones or laptops that support the PD protocol with charging speeds of up to 65W.

The Amazon listing also confirmed that iQOO Neo 9 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for 144 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Neo 9 Pro pre-order benefits: Users who are interested in the iQOO Neo 9 Pro can pre-book the device till today by paying a refundable amount of ₹1,000, which will help them get 2 years warranty and various other launch day offers.

