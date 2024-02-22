After months of rumours and revelations, iQOO is about to launch its premium mid-range iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone in India today. The smartphone is likely to provide stiff competition to the newly unveiled OnePlus 12R, while also coming at a lower price point and with similar specs.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro expected pricing:

According to an earlier leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, citing a screengrab of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro product page, the smartphone will be priced at ₹37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and with a ₹3,000 bank discount, the price of the smartphone comes down to ₹34,999.

When and where to watch iQOO Neo 9 Pro launch?

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro launch event starts at 12 noon today and can be watched live on iQOO India's official YouTube channel. To save you the hassle, we have also embedded a direct streaming link to the live event.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro expected specs:

Ahead of its India launch, iQOO has already confirmed a number of key specifications of its upcoming premium mid-range smartphone, including camera, processor, and other details. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with a proprietary Q1 supercomputing chipset for an enhanced gaming experience. The premium mid-range smartphone will also feature a 50MP IMX 920 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

iQOO has also recently confirmed that it will offer 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches for the upcoming iQOO Neo 9 Pro, similar to its rival OnePlus 12R. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Funtouch 14 running on the Android 14 operating system.

An Amazon landing page for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro revealed that the device will feature a 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The 120W charger will be a PD charger, meaning it can be used to fast charge other devices such as smartphones or laptops that support the PD protocol with charging speeds of up to 65W.

The Amazon listing also confirmed that iQOO Neo 9 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for a 144 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

