iQOO Neo 9 Pro to launch in India today: Expected price, specs, live-streaming details and more
iQOO Neo 9 Pro is all set to make its debut in India today, giving an official look at the specs and other details about this mid-range gaming centered smartphone. The smartphone was earlier launched in China in the month of December.
After months of rumours and revelations, iQOO is about to launch its premium mid-range iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone in India today. The smartphone is likely to provide stiff competition to the newly unveiled OnePlus 12R, while also coming at a lower price point and with similar specs.