iQOO Neo 9 Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and all you need to know
After months of rumours and revelations, iQOO has finally launched its iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone in India with a starting price of ₹35,999. The smartphone is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will give stiff competition to the likes of the Nothing Phone (2) and the recently launched OnePlus 12R, which also come at a similar price point.