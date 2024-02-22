iQOO launches iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at ₹ 35,999, competing with Nothing Phone (2) and OnePlus 12R. iQOO Neo 9 Pro offers 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, Adreno 740 GPU, and 50MP Sony IMX 920 sensor for ₹ 35,999 in India.

After months of rumours and revelations, iQOO has finally launched its iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone in India with a starting price of ₹35,999. The smartphone is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will give stiff competition to the likes of the Nothing Phone (2) and the recently launched OnePlus 12R, which also come at a similar price point. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Neo 9 Pro specs: iQOO Neo 9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Interestingly, the smartphone is capable of a 144Hz refresh rate for certain games.

The latest iQOO phone is powered by the tried-and-tested Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset, which was also seen in many of last year's flagship phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 11, as well as the recently launched OnePlus 12R. There is also an Adreno 740 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, there is a dual camera sensor at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX 920 sensor with support for OIS and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro houses a 5,160 mAh battery with 120W PD fast charging (faster included). The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14, and the company is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro price in India: iQOO Neo 9 Pro is priced at ₹35,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹39,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The 256GB variants of the smarpthone will be available on Amazon from 23 February, while the 128GB storage variant will be available from 21 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO is offering an instant discount of ₹2,000 on the use of ICICI Bank HDFC Bank cards while an additional exchange bonus of ₹4,000 is also available on the purchase of this latest mid-range smartphone.

