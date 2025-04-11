iQOO Z10 5G, Z10x 5G launched in India, price starts at ₹13,499. Check full price, specs and more

Vivo sub-brand iQOO has launched two new smartphones in its budget Z series in India, namely the iQOO Z10 5G and iQOO Z10x 5G. The two phones have a heavy focus on battery life and have a capacity of 7,300mAh and 6,500mAh respectively.

iQOO Z10 5G price: iQOO Z10 is priced at ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and ₹25,999 for the top-end 12GB RAM/256GB variant.

However, there is also a ₹2,000 instant discount or an exchange bonus of the same amount that takes the effective prices down to ₹19,999, ₹21,999 and ₹23,999, respectively.

iQOO Z10x 5G price: iQOO Z10x 5G is priced at ₹13,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹14,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and ₹16,499 for the 8GB RAM/256GB variant. Much like its elder sibling, there is also a ₹1,000 instant bank discount for the Z10x 5G as part of the launch offers.

iQOO Z10 specifications: iQOO Z10 features a 6.77-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5000 nits peak brightness (1300 nits in high brightness mode). The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone. It also has MIL-STD-810H certification for durability and IP65 certification for water and dust resistance.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with the Adreno 720 graphics processor. It comes with 8/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the software front, the Z10 runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The phone packs the largest battery ever for an Indian smartphone at 7,300mAh with support for 90W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the iQOO Z10 packs a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

iQOO Z10x 5G specifications: iQOO Z10x comes with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1050 nits of peak brightness. It

It is powered by the tried-and-tested MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which we have seen in the likes of Infinix Note 50x (Review), CMF Phone 1 (Review) and Lava Agni 3 (Review) in the past. The phone is paired with 6/8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Like its elder sibling, the Z10x also runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 with the promise of 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.