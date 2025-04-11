iQOO Z10 5G, Z10x 5G launched in India, price starts at ₹13,499. Check full price, specs and more

iQOO has introduced the Z10 5G and Z10x 5G smartphones in India, emphasizing battery life with capacities of 7,300mAh and 6,500mAh. Prices for Z10 start at 21,999, while Z10x begins at 13,499, with discounts available.

Aman Gupta
Updated11 Apr 2025, 01:04 PM IST
Advertisement
iQOO Z10 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor(Aman Gupta)

Vivo sub-brand iQOO has launched two new smartphones in its budget Z series in India, namely the iQOO Z10 5G and iQOO Z10x 5G. The two phones have a heavy focus on battery life and have a capacity of 7,300mAh and 6,500mAh respectively.

Advertisement
Also Read | iQOO Neo 10R review: Gaming phone that won’t burn a hole in your pocket

iQOO Z10 5G price:

iQOO Z10 is priced at 21,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 23,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and 25,999 for the top-end 12GB RAM/256GB variant.

You may be interested in

17% OFF

OPPO F29

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size

₹23999

₹28999

Get This

15% OFF

OPPO F29 Pro

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size

₹27999

₹32999

Get This

16% OFF

Realme P3 Ultra

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.83 inches Display Size

₹26999

₹31999

Get This

16% OFF

Vivo T4X

  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.72 inches Display Size

₹15200

₹17999

Get This

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.73 inches Display Size

₹109999

Get This

Find more mobile

However, there is also a 2,000 instant discount or an exchange bonus of the same amount that takes the effective prices down to 19,999, 21,999 and 23,999, respectively.

iQOO Z10x 5G price:

iQOO Z10x 5G is priced at 13,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 14,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and 16,499 for the 8GB RAM/256GB variant. Much like its elder sibling, there is also a 1,000 instant bank discount for the Z10x 5G as part of the launch offers.

Advertisement

iQOO Z10 specifications: 

iQOO Z10 features a 6.77-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5000 nits peak brightness (1300 nits in high brightness mode). The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone. It also has MIL-STD-810H certification for durability and IP65 certification for water and dust resistance.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with the Adreno 720 graphics processor. It comes with 8/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the software front, the Z10 runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The phone packs the largest battery ever for an Indian smartphone at 7,300mAh with support for 90W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the iQOO Z10 packs a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Advertisement

iQOO Z10x 5G specifications: 

iQOO Z10x comes with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1050 nits of peak brightness. It 

It is powered by the tried-and-tested MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which we have seen in the likes of Infinix Note 50x (Review), CMF Phone 1 (Review) and Lava Agni 3 (Review) in the past. The phone is paired with 6/8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

Like its elder sibling, the Z10x also runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 with the promise of 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP shooter. The Z10x also has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W of wired fast charging.

Advertisement

 

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsiQOO Z10 5G, Z10x 5G launched in India, price starts at ₹13,499. Check full price, specs and more
First Published:11 Apr 2025, 01:04 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App