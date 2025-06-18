iQOO Z10 Lite 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery: Price, features and more

iQOO has unveiled its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Z10 Lite, in India. Positioned as an entry-level offering under the Vivo sub-brand, the device combines a large battery, AI-backed camera capabilities, and a modern design—all at a competitive starting price of ₹9,999.

Pricing and specifications The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 chipset and comes in three memory variants: 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and a top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at ₹12,999. The handset is set to go on sale from 25 June via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store. As part of an introductory offer, customers will be eligible for an instant discount of ₹500.

Available in two finishes—Cyber Green and Titanium Blue—the Z10 Lite 5G is equipped with a 6.74-inch HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The phone operates on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 layered on top and comes with a promise of two years of major software upgrades and three years of security updates.

A standout feature of the new device is its 6,000mAh battery—the first of its size in India’s sub- ₹10,000 smartphone category. iQOO claims the battery can deliver up to 70 hours of music playback or 37 hours of voice calls. Charging is supported at 15W via a USB Type-C port, and the battery is rated to retain 80% capacity even after 1,600 charge cycles.

On the imaging front, the Z10 Lite 5G sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, consisting of a 50MP Sony sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens. The front camera includes a 5MP shooter, catering to basic selfie needs. Camera software features include AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and Document Mode, aimed at improving user photography through intelligent processing.

The phone is also engineered for durability, boasting IP64 certification for protection against dust and splashes. It further carries SGS five-star anti-fall certification and adheres to MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards.