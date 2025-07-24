iQOO Z10R 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor: Price, features and more

iQOO has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Z10R 5G, in India. The handset, unveiled on Thursday, comes in three configurations and two colour variants, Aquamarine and Moonstone. It will be available for purchase from 29 July via Amazon and iQOO's official Indian e-store.

iQOO Z10R 5G: Pricing in India Pricing starts at ₹19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and goes up to ₹23,499 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. A ₹2,000 discount is available via select bank cards or in exchange deals, bringing the effective starting price down to ₹17,499. No-cost EMI options for up to six months are also on offer.

iQOO Z10R 5G: Specifications and features The Z10R 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and offers up to 12GB of RAM. It runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and is slated to receive two years of Android updates alongside three years of security patches.

The device features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The screen has a quad-curved design, and the phone itself weighs 183.5g with a thickness of 7.3mm.

On the camera front, the Z10R 5G houses a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The front sports a 32MP selfie camera capable of 4K video recording. The device also supports various AI tools, including AI Erase 2.0, AI Note Assist, Photo Enhance, AI Screen Translation, and Circle to Search.

Thermal regulation is handled through a 13,690mm² graphite cooling system with ten temperature sensors. For connectivity, the phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, QZSS), and a USB Type-C port. The in-display fingerprint sensor and a range of onboard sensors, including a gyroscope and e-compass, are also present.