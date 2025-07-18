iQOO Z10R 5G with Dimensity 7400 chip launching in India on 24th July, to be priced under ₹20,000

iQOO has confirmed that its new budget device, the iQOO Z10R, will launch in India on 24 July. While the company had already revealed the design, we now have more official details about the Z10R’s display, processor, battery, and IP rating.

iQOO Z10R specifications The iQOO Z10R will feature a 120Hz OLED quad-curved display. It will also come with an IP68 + IP69 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it can handle being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes and can withstand cold or hot water jets from any direction.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, the same SoC seen on the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Realme Narzo 80 Pro. It will support up to 12GB of RAM, 12GB of virtual RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The Z10R will pack a 5,700mAh battery with bypass charging support for gaming, though the official charger wattage is yet to be revealed.

The device will include a large graphite cooling area to handle heat dissipation, and it will also come with a military-grade shock resistance rating for added durability.

On the camera front, the iQOO Z10R will feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor along with a 32MP front-facing camera. While details of the secondary rear camera haven’t been revealed, it is likely to be a depth sensor, a common trend in the sub- ₹20,000 segment. Notably, the Z10R will support 4K video recording on both the front and rear cameras, a feature it borrows from the iQOO Neo 10 series.

Another upgrade with the Z10R is the addition of a stereo speaker setup, unlike the Z10, which comes with a mono speaker.

