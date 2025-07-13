iQOO Z10R set to launch in India soon: Price, camera, display and other details leaked

iQOO is preparing to launch yet another mid-range phone in India called the iQOO Z10R. While iQOO hasn't shared many details about the phone yet, a new leak has given us potential insights on what to expect from the mid-range device.

iQOO Z10R expected specifications: As per tipster Debayan Roy, the iQOO Z10R will feature a 6.77 inch 120Hz quad curved OLED display. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor which also powers the likes of Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Realme Narzo 80 Pro.

In terms of design, the iQOO Z10R resembles a lot like Vivo's V50 series with a similar camera module and even support for Aura light. The iQOO branding stands at the bottom while the back seems to be made out of plastic with curved edges for better in-hand feel.

The phone is tipped to come with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W of wired fast charging. The phone is likely to come running on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, similar to other iQOO phones launched this year.

As for optics, the iQOO Z10R could come with a 50MP primary shooter with support for optical image stabilization (OIS). There could be a 32 or 50MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone is tipped to support 4K video recording from both the selfie and rear cameras.

While we don't know the exact pricing of the phone yet, a good guess would be under the ₹20,000 mark given that iQOO already has a couple of options in the above ₹20k price bracket like the iQOO Neo 10R and the iQOO Z10.