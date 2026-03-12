iQOO Z11x with 7,200 mAh battery and Dimensity 7400 SoC launched in India, price starts at ₹18,999

iQOO has expanded its mid-range smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the new iQOO Z11x 5G. The new device comes with a staggering 7200mAh battery and military-grade durability rating in the sub- ₹20,000 segment.

Here is everything to know about the newly launched iQOO Z11x 5G:

Advertisement

iQOO Z11x 5G price and availability: The iQOO Z11x 5G starts at ₹18,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹20,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost ₹22,999.

The smartphone will be available in two colourways: Titan Black and Prismatic Green. It will go on sale starting March 16 and will be available to buy via Amazon.in and the official iQOO India eStore.

iQOO Z11x 5G specifications: iQOO Z11x 5G features a 6.76-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. The screen offers a resolution of 2408 × 1080 pixels and supports up to 1200 nits of peak brightness

Advertisement

On the durability front, the device boasts a military-grade build (MIL-STD-810H) and comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, meaning the phone can withstand being submerged in water as well as resist high-pressure, high-temperature water jets from any direction.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, paired with up to 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The iQOO Z11x 5G runs on OriginOS 6 based on the latest Android 16 out of the box. iQOO is promising 2 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates for the Z11x.

Feature iQOO Z11x 5G Display 6.76-inch FHD+ (2408 × 1080), 120Hz, 1200 nits peak Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo (4nm) RAM & Storage 6GB / 8GB (LPDDR4x) + 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) Rear Camera 50MP primary (Sony IMX852) + 2MP depth Front Camera 32MP Battery & Charging 7200mAh, 44W wired fast charging Software Android 16 (OriginOS 6) Durability MIL-STD-810H, IP68 + IP69 Weight & Thickness 219g, 8.39mm

As for optics, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter with Sony IMX852 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, it houses a 32MP camera with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls. Notably, both the front and rear camera setups support 4K video recording.

Advertisement

iQOO has packed a massive 7200mAh battery with support for 44W of wired fast charging. The phone comes with a thickness of 8.39mm and weighs in at 219g. It is rounded out with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio, and a handy infrared sensor to control your home appliances.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in