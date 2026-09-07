iQOO Z11xa 5G launched with 7,200mAh battery: Check price, full specs, sale details and more

iQOO has unveiled its new iQOO Z11xa 5G to complement the existing iQOO Z11 smartphone in India. iQOO has extended its iQOO Z11 smartphone series in India. The smartphone's focus is on battery life, performance and durability, and it features a 50MP Sony primary camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo SoC and a 7,200mAh battery.

iQOO Z11xa has been priced at ₹28,999 for its 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. According to iQOO, the phone will come at a net effective price of ₹27,499 with offers at the time of the launch. The handset will go on sale in India on September 14 at 12 PM.

iQOO Z11xa specifications and features The smartphone sports a 6.76" FHD+ LCD display screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It can achieve as high as 1200 nits in High Brightness Mode. The display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and features an Eye Comfort system.

iQOO has just introduced two new modes: Sleep Comfort Mode and Anti-Motion Sickness Mode. The features are developed to increase the comfort of extended screen use.

MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo will be the chipset used for the phone and is manufactured on the 4nm process. It has an integrated 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. Users can also boost the extended RAM to 8GB. iQOO claims that the phone gets over 890,000 marks on AnTuTu.

iQOO Z11xa battery and charging The iQOO Z11xa has a 7,200mAh battery. It supports 44W FlashCharge. iQOO claims that the battery can charge from 1 to 50% in 43 minutes.

The company also states that after 10 minutes of charging, you can talk for up to six hours. Bypass charging and overnight charging protection are other battery features.

iQOO Z11xa camera and Android The Z11xa features a 50 MP primary camera from Sony (IMX852) and a 2 MP bokeh camera for photography. Selfies and video calling will be possible thanks to a 32 MP front camera.

The front and rear cameras can record 4K videos at 30 fps. The smartphone has OriginOS 6, running on Android 16.

The phone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. iQOO also claims that it boasts military-grade durability. Other functions include wet-hand and greasy-hand touches, plus a one-tap water/greasy-hand ejection function.

iQOO Z11xa price and sale date in India The iQOO Z11xa 5G costs ₹28,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. With the launch offers, the net effective price comes down to ₹27,499. They are offering a flat ₹1,500 discount on some ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards. Up to six months of no-cost EMI is also available.