iQOO Z11xa 5G launched with 7,200mAh battery: Check price, full specs, sale details and more

iQOO has unveiled its new iQOO Z11xa 5G to complement the existing iQOO Z11 smartphone in India. iQOO has extended its iQOO Z11 smartphone series in India. The smartphone's focus is on battery life, performance and durability, and it features a 50MP Sony primary camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo SoC and a 7,200mAh battery.

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iQOO Z11xa has been priced at ₹28,999 for its 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. According to iQOO, the phone will come at a net effective price of ₹27,499 with offers at the time of the launch. The handset will go on sale in India on September 14 at 12 PM.

iQOO Z11xa specifications and features The smartphone sports a 6.76" FHD+ LCD display screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It can achieve as high as 1200 nits in High Brightness Mode. The display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and features an Eye Comfort system.

iQOO has just introduced two new modes: Sleep Comfort Mode and Anti-Motion Sickness Mode. The features are developed to increase the comfort of extended screen use.

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MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo will be the chipset used for the phone and is manufactured on the 4nm process. It has an integrated 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. Users can also boost the extended RAM to 8GB. iQOO claims that the phone gets over 890,000 marks on AnTuTu.

iQOO Z11xa battery and charging The iQOO Z11xa has a 7,200mAh battery. It supports 44W FlashCharge. iQOO claims that the battery can charge from 1 to 50% in 43 minutes.

The company also states that after 10 minutes of charging, you can talk for up to six hours. Bypass charging and overnight charging protection are other battery features.

iQOO Z11xa camera and Android The Z11xa features a 50 MP primary camera from Sony (IMX852) and a 2 MP bokeh camera for photography. Selfies and video calling will be possible thanks to a 32 MP front camera.

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The front and rear cameras can record 4K videos at 30 fps. The smartphone has OriginOS 6, running on Android 16.

The phone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. iQOO also claims that it boasts military-grade durability. Other functions include wet-hand and greasy-hand touches, plus a one-tap water/greasy-hand ejection function.

iQOO Z11xa price and sale date in India The iQOO Z11xa 5G costs ₹28,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. With the launch offers, the net effective price comes down to ₹27,499. They are offering a flat ₹1,500 discount on some ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards. Up to six months of no-cost EMI is also available.

The phone comes in black Titan and green Prismatic. It will go on sale from 12 PM on September 14, both on Amazon.in and iQOO.com, on select Vivo exclusive stores and other retail stores.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.