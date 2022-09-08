iQoo Z6 Lite 5G camera and battery features revealed: What we know so far

Moreover, the Chinese smartphone company confirmed that its upcoming iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be the first smartphone to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The AnTutu score of the new SoC is said to be higher than the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, according to the microsite on Amazon. The Qualcomm has announced earlier that the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC on September 7, alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.