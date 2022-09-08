iQoo Z6 Lite 5G camera and battery features revealed: What we know so far

The microsite for the upcoming iQoo Z6 series phone on Amazon has been updated to reveal more specifications of the handset. It will feature a 50MP triple camera setup with Eye Auto Focus and an LED flash.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging, the smartphone brand revealed via its microsite on Amazon. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature a 50MP triple camera setup with Eye Auto Focus and an LED flash. According to the microsite, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will measure 8.25mm in thickness, and it will feature a 2.5D flat frame design.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging, the smartphone brand revealed via its microsite on Amazon. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature a 50MP triple camera setup with Eye Auto Focus and an LED flash. According to the microsite, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will measure 8.25mm in thickness, and it will feature a 2.5D flat frame design.
Recently, the smartphone brand company has announced that the upcoming iQoo phone will be the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's newly announced Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.
Recently, the smartphone brand company has announced that the upcoming iQoo phone will be the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's newly announced Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.
The microsite for the upcoming iQoo Z6 series phone on Amazon has been updated to reveal more specifications of the handset. It will feature a 50MP triple camera setup with Eye Auto Focus and an LED flash. The display of this iQoo phone will feature a 240Hz touch sampling rate and will be 8,25mm in thickness. Additionally, it will sport a 2.5D flat frame design.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The microsite for the upcoming iQoo Z6 series phone on Amazon has been updated to reveal more specifications of the handset. It will feature a 50MP triple camera setup with Eye Auto Focus and an LED flash. The display of this iQoo phone will feature a 240Hz touch sampling rate and will be 8,25mm in thickness. Additionally, it will sport a 2.5D flat frame design.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
iQoo Z6 Lite would house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support, as per the microsite on Amazon. The Vivo-subrand has claimed that the battery of this handset will offer 127 hours of music playback, 18.51 hours of YouTube playback, 8.3 hours of gaming, and 21.6 hours of browsing social media apps, such as Facebook.
iQoo Z6 Lite would house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support, as per the microsite on Amazon. The Vivo-subrand has claimed that the battery of this handset will offer 127 hours of music playback, 18.51 hours of YouTube playback, 8.3 hours of gaming, and 21.6 hours of browsing social media apps, such as Facebook.
Moreover, the Chinese smartphone company confirmed that its upcoming iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be the first smartphone to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The AnTutu score of the new SoC is said to be higher than the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, according to the microsite on Amazon. The Qualcomm has announced earlier that the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC on September 7, alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.
Moreover, the Chinese smartphone company confirmed that its upcoming iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be the first smartphone to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The AnTutu score of the new SoC is said to be higher than the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, according to the microsite on Amazon. The Qualcomm has announced earlier that the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC on September 7, alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.
iQoo is all set to launch its iQoo Lite 5G in India on September 14, 2022. This phone is confirmed to sport a display with 120Hz refresh rate. At the front, this smartphone will get a water-drop style notch which is expected to house the selfie camera. The smartphone is likely to go on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.
iQoo is all set to launch its iQoo Lite 5G in India on September 14, 2022. This phone is confirmed to sport a display with 120Hz refresh rate. At the front, this smartphone will get a water-drop style notch which is expected to house the selfie camera. The smartphone is likely to go on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.