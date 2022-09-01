iQoo Z6 Lite 5G could launch soon in India: What to expect

Talking about the price of the upcoming handset from iQoo, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is expected to be launched in India under ₹15,000. Moreover, the iQoo Z6 Lite is reportedly the trimmed version of the iQoo Z6 which is available in India at a price of ₹17,000. The Z6 device is available in three different variants including the 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB variants.

