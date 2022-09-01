iQoo Z6 Lite 5G could launch soon in India: What to expect

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is expected to be launched in India under ₹15,000 amd it is reportedly the trimmed version of the iQoo Z6 which is available in India at a price of ₹17,000.
The sub-brand of Vivo, iQoo is reportedly all set to launch its Z6 lite from the Z series. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is expected to be made official in the Indian market this month. Moreover, the handset is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 series chipset.
Officially, iQoo is yet to make an announcement about the handset. However, ahead of the launch, key specifications of the upcoming device have surfaced on the web.
Talking about the price of the upcoming handset from iQoo, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is expected to be launched in India under ₹15,000. Moreover, the iQoo Z6 Lite is reportedly the trimmed version of the iQoo Z6 which is available in India at a price of ₹17,000. The Z6 device is available in three different variants including the 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB variants.
Reportedly, iQoo Z6 Lite is expected to feature a 6.68-inch display and house a battery backup of 5,000mAh with 18W charging support. Moreover, the smartphone from iQoo is expected to come in the variants of 4GB RAM with 64GB storage or 6GB RAM with 128GB of storage.
For optics, the upcoming device from the Chinese smartphone brand can feature a 13MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies.
To recall, the iQOO Z6 5G was launched in India earlier this year. The device features a Snapdragon 695 processor, 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ display, and 8GB + 4GB extended RAM capabilities. It has a 5-layer liquid cooling system for heat dissipation. The iQOO Z6 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with an 18W charger with reverse charging capabilities. iQOO Z6 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera along with 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera.
Priced at ₹15,499 (effective price – ₹13,999) for 4GB+128GB, ₹16,999 (effective price – ₹14,999) for 6GB + 128GB and ₹17,999 (effective price – ₹15,999) for the 8GB+128GB variant, the iQOO Z6 5G is available for purchase on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store in two colours, Dynamo Black and Chromatic Blue.