iQoo Z6 Lite 5G launch date in India revealed: What to expect2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 12:52 PM IST
- iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is likely to go on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will debut in India on September 14, an Amazon page reveals. Ahead of launch, the e-tailer has created a webpage of the upcoming device, revealing some of its features and specifications. Nevertheless to say, the smartphone will be available in the country via Amazon along with offline retail stores across the country.