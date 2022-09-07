iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will debut in India on September 14, an Amazon page reveals. Ahead of launch, the e-tailer has created a webpage of the upcoming device, revealing some of its features and specifications. Nevertheless to say, the smartphone will be available in the country via Amazon along with offline retail stores across the country.

The company says that iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be the world’s first smartphone to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 octa-core processor. The chipset will be based on 6nm process technology with 2.0GHz large core frequency. It is claimed that the SoC can deliver 18.4% more CPU Performance and 6.9% more GPU Performance.

The smartphone will feature a large display with a water-drop notch on the top. It will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. Details about the camera and gaming performance of iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be revealed soon.

A recent report from 91Mobiles said that the upcoming phone from iQoo could be very similar to the Vivo T1x. It is tipped to be priced roughly ₹500 to ₹700 less than the Vivo T1x. For those unaware, the price of Vivo T1x in India starts at ₹11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and it goes up to ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is also expected to launch in different colours than the Vivo smartphone. The smartphone is likely to go on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

In a major iQoo development, two smartphones with model numbers V2202A and V2164KA were spotted on 3C certification website. According to tipster WHYLAB, these smartphones could be launched as iQoo Z6 and iQoo Z6x in China. The V2202A handset is likely to come with 80W fast charging and the other with V2164KA is expected to offer 44W fast charging.