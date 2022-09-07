iQoo Z6 Lite 5G launch date in India revealed: What to expect

A recent report from 91Mobiles said that the upcoming phone from iQoo could be very similar to the Vivo T1x. It is tipped to be priced roughly ₹500 to ₹700 less than the Vivo T1x. For those unaware, the price of Vivo T1x in India starts at ₹11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and it goes up to ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is also expected to launch in different colours than the Vivo smartphone. The smartphone is likely to go on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.