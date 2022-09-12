iQoo Z6 Lite debuts in India: Check price, specs and more

Interestingly, as part of the launch, iQoo Z6 Lite comes at an introductory price of ₹11,499 for the base variant, and the offer is valid for a limited period. This discount can be availed using SBI bank cards. Similarly, the 128GB storage variant comes at an introductory price of ₹12,999. Notably, it will be available for sale on Sep 14, 2022.

