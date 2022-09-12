iQoo Z6 Lite debuts in India: Check price, specs and more

iQoo Z6 Lite comes at a starting price of ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage variant. The smartphone manufacturer is selling the handset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as well which would cost ₹15,499. This smartphone is available in Mystic Night and Stellar Green colour options.
iQoo has launched its iQoo Z6 Lite in India. It is the first budget phone to pack Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. This smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery, 120Hz refresh rate and more. Additionally, the iQoo is promising to offer two years of major Android updates as well as three years of security patches with this device.
Price of iQoo Z6 Lite
Interestingly, as part of the launch, iQoo Z6 Lite comes at an introductory price of ₹11,499 for the base variant, and the offer is valid for a limited period. This discount can be availed using SBI bank cards. Similarly, the 128GB storage variant comes at an introductory price of ₹12,999. Notably, it will be available for sale on Sep 14, 2022.
Specifications of iQoo Z6 Lite
The iQoo Z6 Lite features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, iQoo is promising to offer two years of major Android updates as well as three years of security patches with this device. Users can also extend RAM up to 8GB using the device’s internal memory.
This smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch display that operates at FHD+ resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth operation. For optics, the device houses a dual camera setup at the back, including a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it offers an 8MP camera.
Talking about the battery support, the iQoo Z6 Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery supported by 18W fast charging. This iQoo handset comes with graphite cooling film, thermally conductive gel, cooling copper foil and temperature sensor for prolonging gaming or movie sessions without worrying about the heating issues, claims iQoo. Moreover, it is 8.25mm thin and comes with new 2.5D flat frame design with an AG finish.