iQoo Z6 Lite first sale in India today: Know price, offers and other details

iQoo Z6 Lite is set to go on its first sale today. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce site Amazon and the company’s official website at 12:15pm. Those interested can head to either of the platforms to grab a unit of the device. iQoo Z6 Lite is a budget category phone that comes powered by Qualcomm processor. The handset comes with two years of major Android update and three years of security patches.
iQoo Z6 Lite: Price and offers
iQoo Z6 Lite has two models. The base variant is priced at ₹13,999 and packs 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. Another model has 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It carries a price tag of ₹15,499. Mystic Night and Stellar Green are two colour options of the phone.
Buyers for the phone can avail ₹2,500 instant discount with SBI Bank credit cards. They can also purchase the 18W charger for ₹399 with the phone.
iQoo Z6 Lite: Specifications
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, the smartphone runs on Android 12 out of the box. The company promises two years of major Android updates as well as three years of security patches with the handset. As mentioned above, the device packs up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage capacity. Users can also extend RAM up to 8GB using the device’s internal memory.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6.58-inch display that operates at FHD+ resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth operation. To perform camera duties, the iQoo Z6 Lite houses a dual camera setup at the back, including a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it offers an 8MP camera at the front.
iQoo Z6 Lite is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supported by 18W fast charging. This iQoo handset comes with graphite cooling film, thermally conductive gel, cooling copper foil and temperature sensor for prolonging gaming or movie sessions without worrying about the heating issues, claims iQoo.
