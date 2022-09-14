iQoo Z6 Lite first sale in India today: Know price, offers and other details

iQoo Z6 Lite is set to go on its first sale today. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce site Amazon and the company’s official website at 12:15pm. Those interested can head to either of the platforms to grab a unit of the device. iQoo Z6 Lite is a budget category phone that comes powered by Qualcomm processor. The handset comes with two years of major Android update and three years of security patches.

