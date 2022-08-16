iQoo Z6 Lite tipped to be launched in India: What to expect

Moreover, the first development has come from a report provided by 91Mobiles. It cited that industry sources and inside information from the supply chain claim that the Vivo sub-brand iQoo is working on a smartphone in the iQoo Z6 series which could possibly be called iQoo Z6 Lite. The report further claimed that this particular smartphone may be launched in the second week of September and it is likely to be very similar to the Vivo T1x.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}