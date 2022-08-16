iQoo Z6 Lite tipped to be launched in India: What to expect

According to a related iQoo Z6 development, two smartphones have been spotted on China’s 3C certifications website, which suggests that the Chinese smartphone brand is working on iQoo Z6 and iQoo Z6x handsets.
iQoo Z6 Lite may launch in India in September, according to a report. This iQoo handset could debut as a rebranded version of the Vivo T1x, which was launched the previous month. It is believed that the specifications of both these smartphones would be similar, however there is information on the differences, if there would be any.
Moreover, the first development has come from a report provided by 91Mobiles. It cited that industry sources and inside information from the supply chain claim that the Vivo sub-brand iQoo is working on a smartphone in the iQoo Z6 series which could possibly be called iQoo Z6 Lite. The report further claimed that this particular smartphone may be launched in the second week of September and it is likely to be very similar to the Vivo T1x.
Mentioning about the price, the report from the 91Mobiles says that the upcoming speculated phone from iQoo could be priced roughly Rs. 500 to Rs. 700 less than the Vivo T1x. The price of Vivo T1x in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and it goes up to Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It is also expected to launch in different colours than the Vivo smartphone.
In a major iQoo development, two smartphones with model numbers V2202A and V2164KA were spotted on 3C certification website. According to tipster WHYLAB, these smartphones could be launched as iQoo Z6 and iQoo Z6x in China. The V2202A handset is likely to come with 80W fast charging and the other with V2164KA is expected to offer 44W fast charging.
Reportedly, the alleged Chinese variant of the iQoo Z6 is tipped to offer an LCD display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It is noteworthy that iQoo has launched its iQoo Z6 Pro 5G in India with Snapdragon 778g SoC, with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
