iQoo Z6, Z6x launched with Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and more: Check price, specs

The Chinese smartphone brand iQoo has launched its iQoo Z6 series smartphones including iQoo Z6 and the iQoo Z6x in China on August 25, 2022. Notably these handsets bear no resemblance to the iQoo Z6 handsets released in India earlier this year. The all new iQoo Z6 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It packs a 4500mAh battery with 80W flash charge technology. Whereas, iQoo Z6x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC along with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 44W flash charging.
Price of iQoo Z6 and iQoo Z6x
The new iQoo Z6 offers 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage. These variants cost CNY 1699, CNY 1899 and CNY 2,099, respectively. This regular iQoo Z6 comes in Golden Orange, Ink Jade, and Star Sea Blue colours.
Meanwhile, iQoo Z6x comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage. These variants are priced at CNY 1199, CNY 1399 and CNY 1599 respectively and offered on Blue ICE, Black Mirror, and Blazing Orange colours.
Specifications of iQoo Z6
This phone sports a 6.64-inch LCD scream with a full-HD+ resolution and offers up to 120Hz refresh rate with up to 240Hz sampling rate. It runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean and packs a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with Adreno 642L GPU. The new iQoo Z6 offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
This handset from iQoo features a triple camera setup including a 64 MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. Additionally, it has a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The handset also sports an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Specifications of iQoo Z6x
This phone features a 6.58 inc full Hd+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with Mali-G57 GPU. The phone runs on Android 11 with OriginOS Ocean skin on top and features up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB ofUFS 2.2 storage.
For optics, iQoo Z6x features a dual camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the device houses an 8MP camera sensor.
