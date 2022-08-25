iQoo Z6, Z6x launched with Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and more: Check price, specs

The Chinese smartphone brand iQoo has launched its iQoo Z6 series smartphones including iQoo Z6 and the iQoo Z6x in China on August 25, 2022. Notably these handsets bear no resemblance to the iQoo Z6 handsets released in India earlier this year. The all new iQoo Z6 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It packs a 4500mAh battery with 80W flash charge technology. Whereas, iQoo Z6x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC along with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 44W flash charging.

