Vivo’s sub brand iQoo recently expanded its smartphone series in India with the launch of iQoo Z7 5G. The smartphone is now available for sale in the country. iQoo Z7 5G will go on its first sale in India today. Here’s everything you need to know about the newly launched mid-range phone

iQoo Z7 5G price and offers

The iQoo Z7 5G is offered in two RAM models. These include 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage. While the former is priced at ₹18,999, the latter comes with a price tag of ₹19,999.

The company has announced offers on the purchase of iQoo Z7 5G. This include a flat discount of ₹1,500 for those buying the phone using HDFC and SBI Bank cards.

The smartphone’s sale will start at 1pm today. It will be available via e-commerce site Amazon and the company’s own website. Buyers can choose from two colour variants of the phone – Pacific Night and Norway Blue.

iQoo Z7 5G specifications

As far as the specs are concerned, iQoo Z7 5G comes with a 6.38-inch AMOLED screen offering a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM. As mentioned above, the handset packs 128GB internal storage capacity.

iQOO Z7 5G runs on the latest Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13 skin out of the box. On the camera front, iQoo Z7 5G boasts of a 16MP camera at the front. The rear camera system consists of a 64MP main camera with OIS support and a 2MP secondary camera.

The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. It comes with support for 44W fast charging and has a USB Type-C charging port.