iQOO Z7 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. Check price, specs, features 31 Aug 2023
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G launched in India with 6.74-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, and 66W fast charging. Available from ₹21,999.
iQOO has launched the Z7 Pro 5G in India. It features a 6.74-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, dual rear cameras with OIS, and a 16MP selfie camera. The device offers a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging and supports Wi-Fi 6. Moreover, the smartphone is available in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colors.