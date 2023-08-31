comScore
iQOO Z7 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. Check price, specs, features

 1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 04:09 PM IST Livemint

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G launched in India with 6.74-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, and 66W fast charging. Available from ₹21,999.

Regarding connectivity, the iQOO Z7 Pro is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support. (iQoo)Premium
Regarding connectivity, the iQOO Z7 Pro is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support. (iQoo)

iQOO has launched the Z7 Pro 5G in India. It features a 6.74-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, dual rear cameras with OIS, and a 16MP selfie camera. The device offers a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging and supports Wi-Fi 6. Moreover, the smartphone is available in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colors.

iQOO Z7 Pro: Price

The iQOO Z7 Pro comes with a base price of 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, but during its launch period, it will be effectively available at a discounted price of 21,999. 

Similarly, the 256GB model is originally priced at 24,999 but can be purchased for 22,999 as part of the limited-time launch offer. Interested buyers can avail of these offers through Amazon and the iQOO e-store. The iQOO Z7 Pro will officially go on sale on September 5th, exclusively on Flipkart, and will be offered in two attractive colors - Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte.

iQOO Z7 Pro: Specifications

Sporting a sizable 6.74-inch display with full HD resolution, the iQOO Z7 Pro houses a robust MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset beneath its surface, a formidable mid-range System-on-Chip. This processing unit is complemented by a maximum of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. The smartphone will come pre-installed with the Android 13 operating system.

The iQOO Z7 Pro features a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) functionality and a ring-shaped LED flash. Alongside it, there is a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfie enthusiasts, the device boasts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, neatly situated within a single punch-hole cutout.

Regarding connectivity, the iQOO Z7 Pro is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support. The 5G smartphone houses a 4,600mAh battery and boasts rapid 66W charging capabilities. 

 

